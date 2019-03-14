RadNet Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Releases 2019 Financial Guidance

For the fourth quarter of 2018, RadNet reports Total Net Revenue ("Revenue") of $257.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA([1])of $46.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA(1) includes adjustments as a result of substantial gains and losses from changes in the organization of east coast and international operations

Revenue increased 9.2% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 13.5% as compared with the same quarter in 2017

For full year 2018, RadNet reports Revenue of $975.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1)of $143.5 million; Revenue increased 5.7% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 0.7% as compared with full year 2017

Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Stockholders("Net Income") for the fourth quarter was $29.1 million (or $0.59 per diluted share), compared to a Net Loss of $7.3 million (or $(0.15) per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2017

For full year 2018, Net Income was $32.2 million (or $0.66 per diluted share), compared with Net Income of $50,000 (or $0.00 per diluted share) in 2017

In the fourth quarter, aggregate volumes increased 8.3% and same center volumes increased 1.1% compared with last year's fourth quarter

RadNet announces 2019 guidance ranges, anticipating increases in Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 344 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Report:

For the fourth quarter of 2018, RadNet reported Revenue of $257.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $46.2 million and Net Income of $29.1 million. Revenue increased $21.7 million (or 9.2%), Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $5.5 million (or 13.5%) and Net Income increased $36.4 million over the fourth quarter of 2017.

Net Income for the fourth quarter was $0.59 per diluted share, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.15) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2017. These per share values are based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 49.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and 47.9 million of diluted shares outstanding in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Affecting Adjusted Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2018 were certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items including: $39.5 million gain from the re-measurement of the Company's equity interest in New Jersey Imaging Network upon its consolidation, $19.1 loss from changes in the organization of our east coast and international operations; $3.9 million loss on Goodwill/Trade Name impairment related to our teleradiology business; $1.1 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $844,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $786,000 legal settlement; $1.7 million change in fair value of stock consideration related to the acquisition of Medical Arts Radiology; $150,000 loss on the disposal of certain capital equipment; and $974,000 of amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount related to our existing credit facilities.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared with the prior year's fourth quarter, MRI volume increased 9.6%, CT volume increased 12.0% and PET/CT volume increased 8.4%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 8.3% over the prior year's fourth quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, MRI volume increased 2.2%, CT volume increased 2.7% and PET/CT volume decreased 7.8%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 1.1% from the prior year's same quarter.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented "We completed significant changes in the organization of our east coast operations during the quarter that positions us well for 2019 and beyond. This included obtaining control and thereby consolidating the operations of our New Jersey Imaging Network joint venture effective October 1, 2019. We also added non-cash reserves for a doubtful receivable related to our consulting operations in Qatar and impaired the goodwill associated with our non-core teleradiology business."

"Adjusting for these activities and despite being impacted by the California wildfires in November, our business was very strong in the fourth quarter. Our key metrics increased from last year's fourth quarter, including Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and aggregate and same-center volumes. In particular, we grew our fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA by over 13% and expanded our EBITDA margin by almost 70 basis points compared with last year's fourth quarter," added Dr. Berger.

"We continue to execute all aspects of our strategic plan. During the quarter, we operationalized our first east coast capitation contract with Emblem Health and will ramp these operations throughout 2019. We also began the integration of our first Long Island acquisition, Medical Arts Radiology," Dr. Berger noted.

Annual Report:

For full year 2018, the Company reported Revenue of $975.1 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $143.5 million and Net Income of $32.2 million. Revenue increased $53.0 million (or 5.7%) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $1.0 million (or 0.7%). Net Income for 2018 was $0.66 per diluted share, compared to Net Income of $0.00 per diluted share in 2017 (based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 48.7 million and 47.4 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively).

Affecting Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2018 were certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items including: $39.5 million gain resulting from the re-measurement of the Company's equity interest in New Jersey Imaging Network upon its consolidation, $19.1 loss from changes in the organization of our east coast and international operations; $3.9 million loss on Goodwill/Trade Name impairment related to our teleradiology business; $7.7 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $1.9 million of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; $786,000 legal settlement; $1.7 million change in fair value of stock consideration related to the acquisition of Medical Arts Radiology; $2.1 million gain on the disposal of certain capital equipment; and $3.9 million of amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discount related to our existing credit facilities.

For the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to 2017, MRI volume increased 6.3%, CT volume increased 9.1% and PET/CT volume increased 11.6%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 4.1% for the twelve months of 2018 over 2017.

Dr. Berger remarked, "2018 was a very active year for RadNet, one that sets the stage for future growth and success. During 2018 and subsequent to year end, we completed several important transactions within existing core markets. In April, we completed the acquisition of five imaging centers in Fresno, California. In October, we completed our first acquisition in Long Island, New York (Medical Arts Radiology) to coincide with becoming operational with our first east coast capitation contract with Emblem Health. Subsequent to year end, we announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire Kern Radiology, an operator of five imaging centers in Bakersfield, California and established our second California-based joint venture with Dignity Health in Ventura County. The acquisitions and joint venture further our strategy of geographic concentration, which brings operating efficiencies and establishes RadNet as the largest non-hospital imaging center operator in all of the markets in which we operate. The Ventura County Dignity Health joint ventures is an example of our continued interest to partner with progressive health systems that recognize the continuing shift of medical services towards ambulatory, lower-cost settings. We now have over 25% of our facilities within joint ventures with leading health systems."

Actual Results vs. 2018 Guidance: The following compares the Company's actual 2018 performance with previously announced guidance levels. Guidance Range Actual Results Total Net Revenue $945 million - $970 million $975.1 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $140 million - $150 million $143.8 million Capital Expenditures (a) $60 million - $65 million $69.6 million Cash Interest Expense $33 million - $38 million $37.0 million Free Cash Flow Generation (b) $45 million - $55 million

$36.9 million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests. (b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less total capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.

Dr. Berger commented, "We exceeded our revenue guidance and finished the year towards the middle of our Adjusted EBITDA(1) range. Our capital expenditures exceeded our initial guidance range primarily as a result of the more than $10 million one-time investment we made related to the Emblem Health capitation contract, which became operational in October, as well as additional capital expenditures that were recorded in the fourth quarter due to the financial statement consolidation our New Jersey Imaging Network joint venture. The higher capital expenditures directly impacted our free cash flow, which otherwise would have been within our guidance range."

2019 Fiscal Year Guidance For its 2019 fiscal year, RadNet announces its guidance ranges as follows: Total Net Revenue $1,050 million - $1,100 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $155 million - $165 million Capital Expenditures (a) $60 million - $65 million Cash Interest Expense $38 million - $43 million Free Cash Flow Generation (b) $45 million - $55 million

(a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests. (b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less total capital expenditures and cash paid for interest.

Dr. Berger noted, "We are optimistic about 2019. First, we expect 2019 to have stable reimbursement. Medicare rates for 2019 are commensurate with 2018 reimbursement and our relationships with private payors and capitated medical groups represent potential upside in our rates. Second, we expect to benefit from the contributions of recent acquisitions and initiatives that either were part of RadNet for only a portion of 2018 or did not contribute at all during 2018. These include the acquisitions of Medical Arts Radiology and Kern Radiology (scheduled to close on April 1st), the establishment of a new joint venture with Dignity Health in Ventura, California, the recently operationalized capitation contract with Emblem Health and the consolidation, from a financial statement perspective, of New Jersey Imaging Network. Third, we were impacted by adverse weather conditions in the first quarter of 2018 which decreased our Adjusted EBITDA in 2018 by approximately $5.8 million. Thus far in 2019, adverse winter weather conditions in the northeast have been much less of a factor in our performance. Lastly, we anticipate driving organic growth from significant capital spending in 2018, which included a commitment to 3D mammography and the expansion of a number of our wholly-owned and joint venture centers."



Conference Call for Today

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call today, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will discuss the Company's 2018 fourth quarter and year-end results.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Dial In-Number: 888-204-4368

International Dial-In Number: 323-794-2423

There will also be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133557 or http://www.radnet.com under the "About RadNet" menu section and "News & Press Releases" sub-menu of the website. An archived replay of the call will also be available and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 for international callers, and using the passcode 6441279.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 344 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has a total of approximately 7,900 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning successfully integrating the Company's acquired operations, successfully achieving 2019 financial guidance, achieving cost savings, successfully developing and integrating its information technology operations as well as new lines of business, continuing to grow its business by generating patient referrals and contracts with radiology practices and receiving third-party reimbursement for diagnostic imaging services are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect RadNet's business and its financial results are detailed in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, especially guidance on future financial performance, which speak only as of the date they are made. RadNet undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, 310-445-2800

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) As of December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,389 $ 51,322 Accounts receivable, net 148,919 155,518 Due from affiliates 595 2,343 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 46,288 26,168 Assets held for sale 2,499 - Total current assets 208,690 235,351 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 345,729 244,301 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 418,093 256,776 Other intangible assets 40,593 40,422 Deferred financing costs, net of current portion 1,354 1,895 Investment in joint ventures 37,973 52,435 Deferred tax assets, net of current portion 31,506 30,852 Deposits and other 25,392 6,947 Total assets $ 1,109,330 $ 868,979 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 181,028 $ 135,809 Due to affiliates 13,089 16,387 Deferred revenue related to software sales 2,398 2,606 Current portion of deferred rent 3,735 2,714 Current portion of notes payable 33,653 30,224 Current portion of obligations under capital leases 5,614 3,866 Total current liabilities 239,517 191,606 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Deferred rent, net of current portion 31,542 26,251 Notes payable, net of current portion 626,507 572,365 Obligations under capital lease, net of current portion 6,505 2,672 Other non-current liabilities 5,006 6,160 Total liabilities 909,077 799,054 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 48,977,485 and 47,723,915 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 242,835 212,261 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 2,259 (548 ) Accumulated deficit (117,915 ) (150,158 ) Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 127,184 61,560 Non-controlling interests 73,069 8,365 Total equity 200,253 69,925 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,109,330 $ 868,979





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 NET REVENUE Service fee revenue, net of contractual allowances and discounts $ 857,178 $ 821,587 Provision for bad debts (46,555 ) (45,387 ) Net service fee revenue $ 868,741 810,623 776,200 Revenue under capitation arrangements 106,405 111,563 108,335 Total net revenue 975,146 922,186 884,535 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 867,547 802,380 775,801 Depreciation and amortization 72,899 66,796 66,610 Gain on sale and disposal of equipment (2,054 ) 1,142 767 Loss on IOC reporting unit goodwill and trade name impairment 3,937 - - Severance costs 1,931 1,821 2,877 Total operating expenses 944,260 872,139 846,055 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 30,886 50,047 38,480 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 43,456 40,623 43,455 Meaningful use incentive - - (2,808 ) Equity in earnings of joint ventures (11,377 ) (13,554 ) (9,767 ) Gain on remeasurement of interest in NJIN upon consolidation (39,539 ) - - Gain on sale of imaging centers and medical practice - (3,146 ) - Gain on return of common stock - - (5,032 ) Other (income) expenses (181 ) (258 ) 196 Total other (income) expenses (7,641 ) 23,665 26,044 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 38,527 26,382 12,436 Provision for income taxes (394 ) (24,310 ) (4,432 ) NET INCOME 38,133 2,072 8,004 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,890 2,022 774 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 32,243 $ 50 $ 7,230 BASIC NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.67 $ 0.00 $ 0.16 DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.66 $ 0.00 $ 0.15 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 48,114,275 46,880,775 46,244,188 Diluted 48,678,999 47,401,921 46,655,032





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 38,133 $ 2,075 $ 8,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,899 66,796 66,610 Provision for bad debts - 46,555 45,387 Gain on return from common stock - - (5,032 ) Equity in earnings of joint ventures (11,377 ) (13,554 ) (9,767 ) Distributions from joint ventures 24,846 8,690 2,926 Amortization and write off of deferred financing costs and loan discount 3,898 3,483 5,045 (Gain) Loss on sale and disposal of equipment (2,054 ) 1,142 767 Gain on sale of imaging centers - (3,146 ) - Gain on remeasurement of interest in NJIN upon consolidation (39,539 ) - - Loss on goodwill and trade impairment 3,937 - - Stock-based compensation 7,662 6,787 5,826 Non cash severance - 1,047 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable 2,145 (37,164 ) (47,055 ) Other current assets (9,248 ) 1,461 11,038 Other assets (1,687 ) (801 ) 1,267 Deferred taxes (6,935 ) 19,504 3,446 Deferred rent 6,312 2,135 (1,668 ) Deferred revenue (208 ) 1,034 (82 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 27,970 36,181 4,929 Net cash provided by operating activities 115,954 142,225 91,641 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging facilities (73,192 ) (27,612 ) (6,641 ) Investment at cost (2,200 ) (500 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (72,180 ) (61,336 ) (59,251 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 2,575 852 481 Cash contribution from partner in JV formation - 1,473 994 Equity contributions in existing and purchase of interest in joint ventures (2,000 ) (1,118 ) (1,374 ) Net cash used in investing activities (145,949 ) (79,320 ) (65,490 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable (6,072 ) (6,836 ) (11,880 ) Proceeds from borrowings - 170,000 476,504 Payments on senior notes (33,830 ) (196,666 ) (469,086 ) Deferred financing costs and debt discount - (5,062 ) (945 ) Distributions paid to noncontrolling interests (1,427 ) (1,528 ) (492 ) Proceeds from sale of noncontrolling interest, net of taxes - 7,720 992 Contributions from noncontrolling partners 2,640 125 - Proceeds from revolving credit facility 204,300 202,800 435,900 Payments on revolving credit facility (176,300 ) (202,800 ) (435,900 ) Purchase of non-controlling interests (200 ) - (1,153 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options 20 - 150 Net cash used in financing activities (10,869 ) (32,247 ) (5,910 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (69 ) 26 (49 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (40,933 ) 30,684 20,192 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 51,322 20,638 446 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 10,389 $ 51,322 $ 20,638 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 37,016 $ 34,197 $ 37,487 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 5,058 $ 4,939 $ 2,798





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 NET REVENUE Service fee revenue, net of contractual allowances and discounts $ 219,059 Provision for bad debts (11,368 ) Net service fee revenue $ 227,605 207,691 Revenue under capitation arrangements 29,606 27,861 Total net revenue 257,211 235,552 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 233,347 200,206 Depreciation and amortization 19,477 16,477 Loss on sale and disposal of equipment 150 314 Loss on IOC reporting unit goodwill and trade name impairment 3,937 - Severance costs 844 255 Total operating expenses 257,755 217,252 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (544 ) 18,300 OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 12,113 9,911 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (1,830 ) (5,182 ) Gain on remeasurement of interest in NJIN upon consolidation (39,539 ) - Other (income) expenses (194 ) (22 ) Total other expenses (29,450 ) 4,707 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 28,906 13,593 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 2,441 (20,133 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 31,347 (6,540 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,211 736 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 29,136 $ (7,276 ) BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.60 $ (0.15 ) DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.59 $ (0.15 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 48,632,531 47,237,431 Diluted 49,259,156 47,885,681





RADNET, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) (IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 29,136 $ (7,273 ) Plus Provision for Income Taxes (2,441 ) 20,133 Plus Other (Income) (194 ) (22 ) Plus Interest Expense 12,113 9,911 Plus Severance Costs 844 255 Plus Loss on Disposal of Equipment 150 314 Plus Depreciation and Amortization 19,477 16,477 Plus Non Cash Employee Stock Compensation 1,105 944 Plus Legal Settlement 786 - Plus (Gain) on Re-measurement of Equity Interests in NJIN Upon Consolidation (39,539 ) - Plus Loss on Goodwill/Trade Name Impairment 3,937 - Plus Changes in the Organization of East Coast and International Operations 19,101 - Plus Revaluation of Stock Consideration Related to the Acquisition of Medical Arts 1,749 - Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 46,224 $ 40,739 Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net Income Attributable to RadNet, Inc. Common Stockholders $ 32,243 $ 53 Plus Provision for Income Taxes 394 24,310 Plus Other (Income) (181 ) (8 ) Plus (Gain) on Sale of Imaging Centers - (3,146 ) Plus Interest Expense 43,456 40,623 Plus Severance Costs 1,931 1,821 Plus Loss (Gain) on Disposal of Equipment (2,054 ) 1,142 Plus Legal Settlement 786 Plus (Gain) on Re-measurement of Equity Interests in NJIN Upon Consolidation (39,539 ) - Plus Loss on Goodwill/Trade Name Impairment 3,937 - Plus Transaction Costs - EmblemHealth/ACP 681 - Plus Changes in the Organization of East Coast and International Operations 19,101 - Plus Revaluation of Stock Consideration Related to the Acquisition of Medical Arts 1,749 - Plus Expenses of Divested/Closed Operations - 3,186 Plus Refinancing Fees - 235 Plus Reimbursable Legal Expenses - 723 Plus Gain on Sale of Equipment Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 440 - Plus Depreciation and Amortization 72,899 66,796 Plus Non Cash Employee Stock Compensation 7,662 6,786 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 143,505 $ 142,521





PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN** Fourth Quarter 2018 Commercial Insurance 59.3 % Medicare 20.2 % Capitation 11.5 % Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 2.5 % Medicaid 3.3 % Other 3.2 % Total 100.0 % **Capitation percentage has been calculated based upon its proportion of Revenue Under Capitation Arrangements in the period to Service Fee Revenue, Net of Contractual Allowances and Discounts plus Revenue Under Capitation Arrangements. After deducting the capitation percentage from 100%, all other payor class percentages are based upon a proportion to global payments received from consolidated imaging centers from that periods dates of services and excludes payments from hospital contracts, Breastlink, imaging center management fees, eRAD, Imaging on Call and other miscellaneous revenue.



