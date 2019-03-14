Roost® Announces Partnership with UK based Neos Smart Home Insurance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roost , a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced a partnership with Neos Smart Home Insurance; the UK's first Smart Home Insurance provider that incorporates smart technology as an integral part of its home insurance offering. Neos plan to include selected Roost smart home devices as part of its offering, providing policyholders, with wider reaching capabilities to actively protect their home remotely, from the comfort and convenience of their smartphone.



This partnership is further transforming home insurance with smart, in-home solutions that monitor real-life situations, in real-time, helping detect problems early, so they don't go unnoticed and cause damage.

"We want to provide our customers with the best preventative technology on the market, that can enable them to look after their home, wherever they are in the world. With the help of early warning systems, customers can now be alerted to issues before they escalate into something bigger and ultimately reduce claims. Partnering with Roost allows us to take exciting steps to extend our home protection offering, delivering a wider range of products to our customers," said Matt Poll, CEO of Neos. "We're very committed to delivering a smarter alternative to traditional home insurance, and great partners like Roost will help accelerate this journey."

"We are excited to be working with Neos Insurance," said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. "It's very compelling to be able to partner with a disruptive insurance company that strongly believes, as we do, that prevention is essential and is attainable through smart home technology paired with home insurance. We are also pleased to continue building our European base of insurance partners that support the benefits of home telematics."

Roost's Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost:

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost's primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils specifically) as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content-rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com .

About Neos Insurance:

Neos is the UK's first smart home insurance provider that presents a new way for policyholders to insure and actively look after their home from their smartphone. Neos combines smart home technology, comprehensive home insurance, 24/7 monitoring and assistance, directly through the easy to use app.

Gaining recognition on a global stage, Neos was ranked sixth in the Top 100 Global Insurtech list in 2018, the highest-ranking UK insurtech firm, and was also ranked eleventh in the world's 100 most disruptive brands in 2017. Since then Neos has been sweeping up awards, taking first place for Best Insurer in IoT, Internet of Things Breakthrough, the Insurance Times ‘Insurer Innovation of the Year', and the ‘Start-up of the Year' Award.

Neos is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). In 2018 Aviva Ventures took a majority share in Neos allowing them to expand into retail markets. The launch of the Neos e-shop represents another step towards making preventative smart technology widely accessible.

