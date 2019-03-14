European CEO names Interxion's David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry

LONDON, March 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European CEO has recognised Interxion's David Ruberg as 2018's Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry. The European CEO Awards celebrate key figures who drive innovation, encourage positive growth, and exemplify strong strategy and commitment to corporate governance.



Ruberg has been at the helm of Interxion, a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral co-location data centre services in Europe, for more than 15 years and has served as CEO for the past 10. Throughout his tenure, Ruberg has overseen a steady growth in revenue, profit, customer base and employee development.

At the heart of Interxion's success is its focus on the customer, prioritising the delivery of superior service and the best possible value over all else.

"I am incredibly honoured to be named as European CEO's Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry," Ruberg said. "With the increased pace of cloud adoption, carrier and cloud-neutral co-location data centres will increasingly become the primary hubs where businesses will connect and grow their mission-critical activities. It is our vision at Interxion to be at the heart of this global economy, enabling customers to enhance their value proposition by effectively interconnecting their businesses within their communities of interest."

Ultimately, Ruberg believes Interxion is anchored by its people: "Everything we accomplish at Interxion is because of our employees. They are the reason why our customers continue to put their trust in our ability to deliver what they need and why we are in such a good position to take advantage of the outstanding opportunities that lie ahead."

Carrier and cloud-neutral data centres first came into existence roughly 20 years ago, with the advent of the internet. These neutral interconnection hubs have since become a vital part of today's digital economy, providing organisations access to the cloud and connectivity providers their businesses need to succeed. As the leading European carrier and cloud-neutral co-location provider, Interxion provides superior data centre services to more than 2,000 customers in 11 countries across Europe. Click here to learn more.

