INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. Investors

BENSALEM, Pa., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Eventbrite, Inc. investors ("Eventbrite" or the "Company") (NYSE: EB) concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On September 19, 2018, Eventbrite sold shares in its initial public offering ("IPO") at $23 per share. In the IPO registration statement, Eventbrite stated that its acquisition of Ticketfly "had a positive impact on our net revenue growth" in the third quarter of 2017. On March 7, 2019, Eventbrite reported its annual financial results, and in a related conference call, Eventbrite's Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Julia Hartz, stated that the strategy to integrate Ticketfly "will impact revenues in the short-term." On this news, shares of Eventbrite fell 7.96, or over 24%, to close at $24.46 on March 8, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

