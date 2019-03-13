SARES REGIS GROUP Names Client Relations Director for Apartments Managed in Arizona, Colorado

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sares Regis Group named Julie Stewart as director of client relations for apartment communities that the company manages in Arizona and Colorado.



"Julie's professionalism and creative thinking are among her greatest qualities. Clients who have worked with Julie have come to rely on her vision and passion for innovative real estate solutions that make her a joy to work with," said Heather Wallace, SRG Residential Management, Senior Vice President.

In addition to fostering relationships and providing a variety of real estate services for clients, Stewart will be responsible for market analysis and seeking new opportunities for Sares Regis Group, one of the leading multifamily property management companies in the western United States.

"In my 20-plus years in the real estate industry, the most exciting part has been working with clients who are interested in broadening their horizons beyond the standard real estate norm. SRG's ability to customize services allows me to explore new ideas with each client. Encouraging imaginative change in our industry has always been one of my ambitions," Stewart said.

Stewart, based at the company's regional office in Scottsdale, Arizona, started her career in leasing and marketing with Trammel Crow and held management roles with Alliance, BH Management and Lincoln Property Company. Her experience includes turning around troubled assets, competitive product research, and strategic marketing planning.



SARES REGIS GROUP is a privately held real estate development, investment and management firm that focuses on commercial properties and multifamily communities in the western U.S. Since its founding in 1993, SRG has developed and acquired more than $7 billion in commercial and residential assets. The company manages a combined portfolio of approximately 19,500 residential apartment units and 26 million square feet of office and industrial space.

