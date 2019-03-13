MATTER AND GENERAL MILLS FOODSERVICE GROW ANNUAL VOLUNTEER EVENT WITH COLLEGE CAMPUSES TO IMPROVE HEALTH OF COMMUNITIES

Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MATTER announced today the second annual event partnering with General Mills Foodservice to engage college students and others in a mass, two-day volunteer effort that will provide healthy snacks and nutrition education to those in need in communities nationwide. This year, the event has grown to 100 college campuses in 34 states, up from 50 in 26 states in 2018, and will result in 44,000 individual MATTERbox snack packs.





The unique partnership between General Mills Foodservice and MATTER aims to help colleges and universities improve the health of their communities with a turnkey way that promotes volunteerism.

On March 27 and 28, 2019, each campus location will pack 200 MATTERboxes with two snack packs including General Mills items such as Whole Grain Cheerios™ and Nature Valley Bars, along with other healthy food items. Each snack pack also includes nutrition information, as well as a YouMATTER note which offers a way that those packing can share an inspirational message with the recipients. Once packed, the MATTERboxes will be distributed locally to nonprofits, schools, after-school programs, and health care providers.

"It has been so inspiring to see college students come together and join forces with other campuses nationwide to do an act of good in their communities," said Allison Curran, senior marketing manager at General Mills Foodservice. "We are proud to work in partnership with MATTER and expand our effort and impact even more communities this year."

Quenton Marty, President of MATTER, added, "We created the MATTERbox program to activate healthy eating in order to give everyone a chance at a healthier life. It is a privilege to join with other like-minded organizations, like General Mills, to increase access to healthy food and nutrition education in new and innovative ways. We are very grateful for the support of General Mills and the colleges throughout the country participating in this impactful event!"

For a list of all participating campus locations, visit the MATTER website:

https://www.matter.ngo/activating-healthy-eating/

About MATTER

MATTER is a Minnesota-based global nonprofit on a mission to move people forward by giving them a chance at a healthier life. Throughout the United States, MATTER activates healthy eating for kids and families with the MATTERbox program, a novel solution to healthy food access and nutrition education. Internationally, MATTER addresses these barriers by giving hospitals the tools they need to care for the sick and injured in dignified ways, and by designing solutions to create diversified and resilient farms. Hope and opportunity also reach people through the MATTER Innovation Hub, a portable learning environment outfitted with solar power that can be shipped and set up anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

About General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

The General Mills Convenience & Foodservice division serves the convenience, foodservice and bakery industries by providing quality products from time-trusted brands along with culinary, nutrition education and marketing resources to help operators succeed. Its distinguished brand portfolio includes Big G Cereals, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Gold Medal, Pillsbury, Chex Mix, Bugles, Gardetto's and Annie's. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, the division fiscal 2018 net sales of $1.93 billion. For more information, please visit www.generalmillscf.com.

Attachment

