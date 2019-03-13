SHAREHOLDER ALERT: DPLO CAG CVS CTL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2018 and February 21, 2019

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Class Period: Pursuant to the SPO on or about October 9, 2018 and/or between June 27, 2018 and December 19, 2018

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Class Period: May 21, 2015 and February 20, 2019

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Class Period: May 10, 2018 and March 4, 2019

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

