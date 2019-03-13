Walther launches National Walther Days Weekend, March 15 & 16

FORT SMITH, Ark., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walther Arms, Inc. is proud to announce a national Walther Days weekend. Over 60 dealers nationwide will have a Walther Representative in attendance to answer questions and help promote the Walther experience.



Dealers across the United States will be offering different promotions, sales, free goods, raffles, and range time for the Walther line. Walther sales team will be at each of the locations listed on the website. This gives consumers across the nation the opportunity to go support their local gun shop and take advantage of the new "Shoot It. Love It. Buy It." promotion on the PPQ line. All new PPQ's sold during this weekend qualify for the 30-day money back guarantee.

"This event allows us to collectively promote our dealers and give consumers the opportunity to come in and ask any questions they have about our products, and the new Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. program," said Cody Osborn, Marketing Manager at Walther Arms, Inc. "With the launch of the innovative Q5 Match Steel Frame and the 30-day money back guarantee on the PPQ family, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Walther brand. This is a great opportunity to experience Walther handguns."

National Walther Days will be held on March 15 and 16, 2019.

