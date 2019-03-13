FTD Companies, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Thursday, March 14, 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTD) (the "Company"), a premier floral and gifting company, today announced it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 before market open. The Company will host a pre-recorded conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details provided at that time. Participating on the call will be Scott D. Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven D. Barnhart, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The pre-recorded conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Audio of the call will be webcast and archived through March 28, 2019 on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://www.ftdcompanies.com . In addition, you may dial 877-407-0784 to listen to the broadcast. The passcode is 13687979.

About FTD Companies, Inc.

FTD Companies, Inc. is a premier floral and gifting company. Through our diversified family of brands, we provide floral, specialty foods, gifts, and related products to consumers primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. We also provide floral products and services to retail florists and other retail locations throughout these same geographies. FTD has been delivering flowers since 1910, and the highly-recognized FTD® and Interflora® brands are supported by the iconic Mercury Man® logo, which is displayed in over 30,000 floral shops in more than 125 countries. In addition to FTD and Interflora, our diversified portfolio of brands includes the following trademarks: ProFlowers®, Shari's Berries®, Personal Creations®, Flying Flowers®, Gifts.com™, and ProPlants®. FTD Companies, Inc. is headquartered in Downers Grove, Ill. For more information, please visit www.ftdcompanies.com .

