Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

ATHENS, Greece, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), (NASDAQ:GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes in New York on Friday, March 15, 2019.



About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 10.8 years as of December 31, 2018.

For further information please contact:

Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300

Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr

Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566

Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com



