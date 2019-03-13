Harpoon Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming William Blair Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, announced today that Gerald McMahon, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the William Blair Cancer Immunotherapy Conference on Wednesday, March 20 2019 at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York City. Dr. McMahon will be a speaker during "Session II, Bispecific Approaches" and will provide an overview of Harpoon's proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct™ (TriTAC) technology and pipeline development programs.
About Harpoon Therapeutics
Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient's own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct™ (TriTAC) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, or TriTACs, initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.
