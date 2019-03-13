Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

31% Year-Over-Year Growth in Total Revenue for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019



Welcomes Carine Clark, Former Symantec CMO, to its Board of Directors

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2019.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenue was $39.4 million, an increase of 31% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 81% of total revenue

Billings were $57.2 million or 26% year-over-year growth

Subscription gross margin was 74%, an improvement of 10 percentage points from Q4 fiscal 2018

GAAP operating margin improved by 65 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 69 percentage points year over year

GAAP operating expenses decreased 7% year over year

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 11% year over year

GAAP net loss was $29.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $1.13, based on 26.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $25.0 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.94, based on 26.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $177.0 million as of January 31, 2019

Full Year Fiscal 2019 Results

Total revenue was $142.5 million, an increase of 31% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 82% of total revenue

Billings were $165.4 million or 28% year-over-year growth

Subscription gross margin was 72% compared to 63% in fiscal 2018

GAAP operating margin improved by 61 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin improved by 65 percentage points year over year

GAAP operating expenses decreased 1% year over year

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 5% year over year

GAAP net loss was $154.3 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $9.43, based on 16.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $135.9 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $8.31, based on 16.4 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Comments

"We executed very well in Q4 as our results show, while also delivering on our commitment to drive efficiencies in our sales and marketing spend, and we expect that strong execution to continue into fiscal 2020," said Josh James, Domo founder and CEO. "We continue to see an enormous market opportunity in front of us as we push further into organizations, while enabling customers to unleash data across the business with the speed, security and scale IT demands. I'm particularly pleased with our people and their performance delivering more than 30% growth in revenue while lowering operating expenses 11%."

"Q4 was another strong quarter for us," said Bruce Felt, CFO. "We continued to improve execution across all functions of the organization. We are pleased with the productivity gains from sales and marketing. We plan to continue to grow the business while improving efficiencies and we continue to be committed to achieving cash flow positive with the cash we have on hand."

Board of Directors Update

Domo also announced Carine Clark, Banyan president and CEO, has joined its board of directors. Carine has also served as the CMO of Symantec and also as the CMO of Altiris, both of which were public companies at the time. Carine will fill the seat of early investor and board member Glenn Solomon from GGV Capital.

Josh James commented, "I'd like to thank Glenn for his contributions as a Domo board member over the years, particularly when it came to understanding how to leverage the nuances of our financial model, recruiting of executive management, financings, and insights into how to more effectively operate the business. I'm thrilled to welcome Carine and am confident that Domo will benefit from her strength in enterprise software marketing, sales and channel. I'm looking forward to working with her and having her as a member of our board."

Recent Highlights

We believe the following points and accolades are leading indicators of what's to come in our business through our commitment to product innovation and customer success:

Domo announced a new commissioned Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study which determined that organizations deploying Domo can achieve an overall return on investment (ROI) of 434 percent over three years and recoup their investment in less than one year.

Domo was named to two Q1 2019 Constellation ShortLists™, one for Marketing Analytics Solutions and the other for Cloud-based BI and Analytics Solutions.

Domo was ranked #1 for Usability and TCO/ROI in Ventana Research's 2019 Mobile Analytics and Business Intelligence Value Index.

Domo announced the Domo Integration Cloud, a new Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution that leverages the power of Domo's back-end data integration and management features and comprehensively addresses data integration, access and governance.

Domo announced its latest industry-focused solution, the Domo Media Suite. The Domo Media Suite includes Apps for media buyers and publishers to consolidate complex systems and data sets, and drive better performance from their media campaigns.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of March 13, 2019, Domo is providing the following guidance for Q1 and full year fiscal 2020:

Q1 Fiscal 2020

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $40.0 million to $41.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.26 and $1.30 based on 26.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2020

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $173.0 million to $174.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $3.99 and $4.07 based on 27.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Revenue: Subscription $ 24,652 $ 31,930 $ 87,463 $ 117,157 Professional services and other 5,421 7,478 21,061 25,307 Total revenue 30,073 39,408 108,524 142,464 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 8,819 8,267 32,427 32,781 Professional services and other (1) 3,315 4,276 12,492 16,773 Total cost of revenue 12,134 12,543 44,919 49,554 Gross profit 17,939 26,865 63,605 92,910 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 31,320 29,389 131,802 131,081 Research and development (1) 19,580 16,954 78,261 75,740 General and administrative (1), (2), (3) 7,510 8,270 29,323 30,176 Total operating expenses 58,410 54,613 239,386 236,997 Loss from operations (40,471 ) (27,748 ) (175,781 ) (144,087 ) Other expense, net (1) (647 ) (1,786 ) (396 ) (8,974 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (41,118 ) (29,534 ) (176,177 ) (153,061 ) Provision for income taxes 89 339 385 1,248 Net loss $ (41,207 ) $ (29,873 ) $ (176,562 ) $ (154,309 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (25.33 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (110.70 ) $ (9.43 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 1,627 26,461 1,595 16,358 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 12 $ 75 $ 48 $ 219 Professional services and other 9 42 40 154 Sales and marketing 340 1,897 1,845 7,387 Research and development 566 1,413 2,311 6,519 General and administrative 1,270 1,436 5,090 7,492 Other income, net 11 25 36 30 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 2,208 $ 4,888 $ 9,370 $ 21,801 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20 $ 80 $ 80 (3) Includes reversal of contingent tax-related accrual, as follows: General and administrative $ - $ - $ - $ (3,513 )

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, January 31, 2018 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,972 $ 176,973 Accounts receivable, net 35,484 48,421 Contract acquisition costs 9,661 10,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,144 10,935 Total current assets 113,261 246,754 Property and equipment, net 14,952 12,595 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 11,521 18,030 Intangible assets, net 3,026 4,415 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 3,117 1,360 Total assets $ 155,355 $ 292,632 Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,121 $ 2,609 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,428 48,139 Current portion of deferred revenue 66,712 88,959 Total current liabilities 128,261 139,707 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,244 4,943 Other liabilities, noncurrent 5,324 6,210 Long-term debt 46,332 97,245 Total liabilities 184,161 248,105 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock 693,158 - Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Common stock 2 26 Additional paid-in capital 35,301 956,145 Accumulated other comprehensive income 506 438 Accumulated deficit (757,773 ) (912,082 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (721,964 ) 44,527 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 155,355 $ 292,632

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (41,207 ) $ (29,873 ) $ (176,562 ) $ (154,309 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,245 1,881 8,051 8,573 Amortization of intangible assets 20 154 80 214 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 2,359 2,418 9,014 8,168 Stock-based compensation 2,208 4,888 9,370 21,801 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - - (3,513 ) Capitalized interest 202 652 202 2,293 Remeasurement of warrant liability (28 ) - (28 ) (56 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (12,616 ) (18,616 ) (13,186 ) (12,937 ) Contract acquisition costs (6,491 ) (6,434 ) (17,160 ) (15,677 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (969 ) (3,077 ) (1,610 ) (4,824 ) Accounts payable 725 (2,175 ) 3,250 (8,651 ) Accrued and other liabilities 5,402 4,647 8,902 4,605 Deferred revenue 15,329 17,833 21,020 22,946 Net cash used in operating activities (32,821 ) (27,702 ) (148,657 ) (131,367 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,190 ) (1,700 ) (7,281 ) (6,373 ) Purchases of intangible assets (315 ) (1,603 ) (315 ) (1,603 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,505 ) (3,303 ) (7,596 ) (7,976 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions - - - 206,627 Payments of costs related to initial public offering (38 ) 10 (38 ) (4,053 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs (13 ) - 99,058 (87 ) Debt proceeds, net of issuance costs 48,950 (9 ) 48,900 49,642 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 429 1,974 1,338 2,250 Repurchases of common stock - - (121 ) - Principal payments on capital lease obligations (10 ) - (37 ) (44 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 49,318 1,975 149,100 254,335 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 128 4 141 9 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,120 (29,026 ) (7,012 ) 115,001 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47,852 205,999 68,984 61,972 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 61,972 $ 176,973 $ 61,972 $ 176,973

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 31, January 31, 2018 2019 2018 2019 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 24,652 $ 31,930 $ 87,463 $ 117,157 Cost of revenue: Subscription 8,819 8,267 32,427 32,781 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 15,833 23,663 55,036 84,376 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 64 % 74 % 63 % 72 % Stock-based compensation 12 75 48 219 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 15,845 $ 23,738 $ 55,084 $ 84,595 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 64 % 74 % 63 % 72 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 58,410 $ 54,613 $ 239,386 $ 236,997 Stock-based compensation (2,176 ) (4,746 ) (9,246 ) (21,398 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) (80 ) (80 ) Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - - 3,513 Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 56,214 $ 49,847 $ 230,060 $ 219,032 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (40,471 ) $ (27,748 ) $ (175,781 ) $ (144,087 ) Stock-based compensation 2,197 4,863 9,334 21,771 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - - (3,513 ) Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (38,254 ) $ (22,865 ) $ (166,367 ) $ (125,749 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (135 )% (70 )% (162 )% (101 )% Stock-based compensation 8 12 9 15 Amortization of certain intangible assets - - - - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - - (2 ) Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (127 )% (58 )% (153 )% (88 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (41,207 ) $ (29,873 ) $ (176,562 ) $ (154,309 ) Stock-based compensation 2,208 4,888 9,370 21,801 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 80 80 Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - - (3,513 ) Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (38,979 ) $ (24,965 ) $ (167,112 ) $ (135,941 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (25.33 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (110.70 ) $ (9.43 ) Stock-based compensation 1.36 0.19 5.88 1.33 Amortization of certain intangible assets 0.01 - 0.05 - Reversal of contingent tax-related accrual - - - (0.21 ) Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (23.96 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (104.77 ) $ (8.31 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 30,073 $ 39,408 $ 108,524 $ 142,464 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 66,712 88,959 66,712 88,959 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 4,244 4,943 4,244 4,943 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (54,047 ) (72,862 ) (48,719 ) (66,712 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (1,580 ) (3,207 ) (1,217 ) (4,244 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) 15,329 17,833 21,020 22,946 Billings $ 45,402 $ 57,241 $ 129,544 $ 165,410

