BioXcel Therapeutics to Present at 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. ("BTI") (NASDAQ:BTAI) today announced, that Dr. Vimal Mehta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BTI, will present at the 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference being held March 19-20, 2019 in New York, NY. BTI is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company utilizing novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

Details of the presentations are below: Event: 29th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference Date: March 19, 2019 Time: 1:35 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com. Following the conference, the webcast will be archived on the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. website for 30 days.

In addition to his presentation, Dr. Mehta will be hosting 1-on-1 investor meetings at the conference. Investors attending the conference who are interested in meeting with BTI management should contact their Oppenheimer representatives.

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.:

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence to identify the next wave of medicines across neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

