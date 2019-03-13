Alphaserve Technologies CEO to Speak at Upcoming Events About Innovation, AI and RPA

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphaserve Technologies , a global leader of digital and IT solutions, announces company CEO Arup Das is among the experts speaking at several upcoming events including Lexpo, the ALA annual conference and an ARK Group event on business intelligence and analytics. He has also been asked to deliver an educational webinar to ABA members next month.

A frequent speaker and writer on legal technology and issues related to digital transformation, Das was recognized in 2018 with the International Legal Technology Association's "Thought Leader of the Year" award. He has been invited to share his knowledge and insights on topics including robotic process automation, innovation and artificial intelligence with legal audiences at the following April events:

Lexpo – the Legal Innovation Event

April 8-9, 2019, at Park Plaza Amsterdam Airport, the Netherlands

Lexpo is the leading education and networking opportunity in continental Europe for legal professionals to learn about the latest trends in innovation and to discover how new solutions can bring firms to the next level.

In his main track session, "ROI: Return on Innovation," Das will discuss how firms can turn the buzzword "innovation" into a plan and strategy that can be executed, as well as educating the audience on the cost and effectiveness of building an innovation team in-house, outsourcing the initiative or developing a hybrid model of the two.

American Bar Association

April 11, 2019

Webinar: " There's a Bot for That : How to Competently Evaluate and Implement Automation Tools in the Practice of Law "

Based on an article Das wrote for the December 2018 issue of Law Practice Today magazine, this webinar introduces attendees to the emerging technology of robotic process automation. Das will share some of the latest advancements in RPA that are helping lawyers do more billable work without hiring additional people.

Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) Annual Conference and Expo

April 14-17, 2019, at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, Grapevine, TX

The ALA is focused on delivering cutting-edge management and leadership products and services for the global legal community. Das was invited to speak at the ALA annual conference on the topic of AI as part of the Association of Legal Technologists (ALT) track providing knowledge and insight about the latest technologies and trends impacting firm operations management.

The session, titled "Artificial Intelligence 101," will help attendees better understand what AI is, what it can do in the context of the legal function and how to leverage AI tools for their firms' or legal departments' benefit.

ARK Group's Business Intelligence and Analytics in the Legal Profession Conference

April 30, 2019, at 450 Cityfront Plaza Dr., Chicago, IL

Applied Research and Knowledge (ARK) Group's 8th annual Business Intelligence and Analytics in the Legal Profession conference will give insight, actionable information and invaluable networking opportunities that will help attendees and their firms engage and break through to the next level of business intelligence and data analytics, maximizing results internally and with clients.

Das will speak to senior-level legal professionals on the topics of BI and innovation, helping them gain a deeper understanding of how to leverage these emerging technologies for their firms.

Das and Alphaserve remain committed to helping the legal industry advance innovation and other emerging technologies through a variety of educational opportunities. In addition to the events listed here, Alphaserve continues to offer programs focused on AI and analytics directly to law firms and industry association groups. Designed for attorneys and C-level law firm management, the programs offer training sessions tailored to the needs of each audience – from the fundamentals of artificial intelligence to more in-depth boot camps aimed at helping firms explore how their existing data can be used to identify new business opportunities that improve operations or increase profitability.

About Alphaserve Technologies

Alphaserve Technologies® is a global provider of digital IT services to law firms, financial firms and other markets including media, government and healthcare. A privately held firm of technology and business professionals serving clients in 300 cities and 38 countries, Alphaserve offers services focused on emerging digital technologies (AI, machine learning, automation, application development and security) as well as infrastructure technologies (cloud and managed services). To learn more, visit www.alphaserveit.com .

