Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ("Corbus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CRBP) in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Corbus between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Corbus improperly changed the primary efficacy endpoint for the clinical study of its drug candidate, Lenabasum, after the results were unblinded to Corbus; (2) Corbus reported a one-sided p value, not the traditional two-sided p value normally reported in clinical trials, in an effort to conceal the fact that the study results did not have statistical significance; and (3) as a result, Corbus' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

