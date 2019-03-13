KYN Capital Group Projects its Sales to Surpass Ten Million in 2019 for all its Companies and Subsidiaries

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – KYN Capital Group Inc. (OTC:KYNC) announced today that with the appointment of the new CEO, Ms. Maria Daniels, the company should surpass sales of 10 million dollars by the end of 2019. The company is also undergoing a complete restructuring by engaging a newly qualified management team to run its subsidiaries, Algae World Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, and ATAX Cloud Accounting, Inc., headquartered in New York.



Maria Daniels, CEO of KYNC, stated, "We are pleased with our subsidiaries and have more acquisitions planned for the 2nd quarter of 2019. The company is also working on several CBD infused products including CBD water and soda."

About KYN Capital Group

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC:KYNC) is a holding company of diverse companies with a focus in sustainable agriculture, nutraceuticals, and alternative energy. KYN Capital Group, Inc. also offers technical services geared for protection in corporate computing and security applications for cloud. http://kyncapitalgroup.com/ . Its subsidiaries are Algae World, Inc. ( www.algaeworld2020.com ) and ATAX Cloud Accounting, Inc. ( www.atax.com ).

