SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MAXR MU TYME TAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Class Period: March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019

Get additional information about MAXR: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Class Period: September 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018

Get additional information about MU: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/micron-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Class Period: March 14, 2018 and January 18, 2019

Get additional information about TYME: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019

Class Period: February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about TAP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com