SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ATVI AMRN VNDA USX: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2018 and January 10, 2019

Get additional information about ATVI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQGM: AMRN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 23, 2019

Class Period: September 24, 2018 and November 9, 2018

Get additional information about AMRN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/amarin-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2015 and February 11, 2019

Get additional information about VNDA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of common stock pursuant/and or traceable to the initial public offering completed in June 2018

Get additional information about USX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/u-s-xpress-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com