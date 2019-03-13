Align Technology Showcases SmileView – an Online Tool for Prospective Invisalign Patients at 2019 International Dental Show

COLOGNE, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced today the launch of SmileView - an online tool, designed to help prospective Invisalign patients visualize a new, straighter smile before they opt for Invisalign treatment. Align's smile modelling tool is being showcased at the International Dental Show (IDS) in Cologne, March 12 - 16.



Align's new SmileView visualization tool is designed to drive awareness and demand for teeth straightening using Invisalign treatment by engaging consumers and allowing them to see a simulation of what their new smile could look like.





SmileView tool is a computer-generated simulation of how a person's smile may look after teeth straightening*. Within 60 seconds of taking a smiling selfie using the SmileView online tool on their smartphone or tablet, prospective patients can see what their new smile and straighter teeth may look like, with their own facial features.

Align's new SmileView visualization tool is designed to drive awareness and demand for teeth straightening using Invisalign treatment by engaging consumers and allowing them to see a simulation of what their new smile could look like. For those who request a consultation with an Invisalign doctor as the next step, SmileView tool will direct the users to the nearest doctors in their area via Find a Doctor tool or alternatively, via the Company's or Align's Smile Concierge team that can help consumers find an experienced doctor in their area and schedule an appointment.

Using a highly sophisticated machine learning algorithm, the automated system leverages a database of tooth movements from over 6 million Invisalign cases to provide a simulation of the person's dentition and projected outcome.

Align's SmileView online tool is now available via local consumer websites in the US, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom and Poland, with more markets to follow later this year.

For more information about the Invisalign system and to experience SmileView tool, please visit www.invisalign.com .

*Align Technology does not guarantee that if you are treated with Invisalign clear aligners your teeth and smile will look as shown in the SmileView tool simulation.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

