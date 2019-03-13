Quest Solution Awarded a U.S. Patent for Cloud-Based Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) Management

Cloud enables scalable growth and quicker deployment

SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Solution, Inc. (OTCQB:QUES), ("Quest" or "the Company") a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Machine Vision solutions, announced that its HTS Image Processing, Inc. ("HTS") wholly-owned subsidiary has been awarded a patent from the U. S. Patent Office for a patent titled "Cloud-Based ALPR Management". The patent covers the Company's new cloud-based architecture for the deployment of LPR/ALPR systems.

HTS is a leader in providing Artificial Intelligence – Machine Learning Based Vehicle Recognition Systems including LPR (License Plate Recognition)/ANPR and recently announced Color, Make and Model capabilities. HTS provides its unique solutions for use in Safe Districts for anti-terrorism and law enforcement, Safe and Smart City projects, School Safety, Secured Facilities, Logistics Centers, Seaports, Parking Automation, and others which operate using installed cameras and computers to capture and decipher license plate data as well as vehicle color and make.

This patent simplifies the deployment and infrastructure in LPR/ANPR systems, by using a cloud-based architecture rather than the traditional use of physical locally installed hardware. The cameras upload images to the cloud, where the HTS AI-Based Visual Cortex™ algorithm on Cloud servers performs the recognition and control process, then the cloud-based management system completes the cycle.

Advantages of the cloud-based solution include: unlimited uploading of the system enabling accelerated growth, a lower cost of hardware at the facility, more flexible and scalable systems, increased reliability, shorter turnaround cycles for updates, and improved control and support.

Shai Lustgarten, CEO of Quest, stated, "We believe that this patented solution combined with our recently announced patented feature which identifies color, make and model, gives us strong competitive positioning in this growing market. The patent award demonstrates the strength and sophistication of our R&D team's efforts in delivering leading edge technology. LPR/ANPR capabilities have revolutionized the estimated $10 billion parking industry and we are focused on continuing to develop and deploy solutions that are broadly effective and applicable within this growing market vertical so that we may optimize our opportunities for growth."

Quest Solution is a Specialty Systems Integrator focused on Field and Supply Chain Mobility as well as a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI) monitoring and surveillance solutions. Additionally the Company is a manufacturer and distributor of consumables (labels, tags, and ribbons), RFID and IoT solutions, and barcoding printers. Founded in 1994, Quest is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with sales offices located across the United States as well as Israel.

Rated in the Top 1% of global solution providers, Quest specializes in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. Our mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. Our customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals / gas / oil.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to our competitive position in this growing market and our ability to optimize our opportunities for growth and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events including expectations regarding billing of products, our ability to add new customer relationships and strengthen our existing partnerships. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding Quest's position in this growing market and our ability to optimize our opportunities for growth. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

