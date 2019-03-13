Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on March 19, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and Huntington's disease, today announced that it will be presenting at Oppenheimer & Co.'s 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 19th at 3:55PM ET in Track 2. Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., president & CEO, will be presenting an update on the Company's ongoing clinical development programs and will be available for meetings with investors.



The Oppenheimer & Co. 29th Annual Healthcare Conference will be held March 19-20, 2019 at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City. Please contact conference organizers for investor meetings.

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

