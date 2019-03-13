Eyenovia Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, before the market opens. Following the release, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, and John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Participants should dial 1-866-916-2921 (United States) or 1-210-874-7771 (International) with the conference code 4075747. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenovia.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until April 3, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (United States) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 4075747.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia's pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma, and other eye diseases. For more Information please visit www.eyenovia.com .

