Acer Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEWTON, Mass., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with critical unmet medical need, today announced that Acer's management team will provide a corporate overview at upcoming investor conferences in March and April, including: the Roth Capital Partners Growth Stock Conference, William Blair Late Stage Therapeutics Conference, and Needham & Company Healthcare Conference.



Conference: Roth Capital Partners 31st Annual Growth Stock Conference Date: Monday, March 18 – Orphan Drug Panel Time: 11 am Pacific Time Date: Tuesday, March 19 – Fireside Chat Time: Ritz Carlton, Dana Point, Calif. Webcast: https://acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/ Conference: William Blair Late Stage Therapeutics Conference Date: Thursday, April 4 Location: Omni Berkshire Hotel, New York Conference: Needham & Company 18th Annual Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, April 10 – Company Presentation Time: 3:30 pm Eastern Time Location: Westin NY Grand Central Hotel, New York Webcast: https://acertx.com/investor-relations/events-presentations/



About Acer Therapeutics

Acer, headquartered in Newton, MA, is a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with critical unmet medical need. Acer's pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO™ (celiprolol) for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (vEDS) in patients with a confirmed type III collagen (COL3A1) mutation; ACER-001 (a fully taste-masked, immediate release formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders (UCD) and Maple Syrup Urine Disease (MSUD), and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders. Acer's product candidates are believed to present a comparatively de-risked profile, having one or more of a favorable safety profile, clinical proof-of-concept data, mechanistic differentiation and an accelerated path for development, which may include utilizing expedited programs (e.g. Priority Review) established by the FDA and/or using the regulatory pathway established under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA) that allows an applicant to rely at least in part on third-party data for approval, which may expedite the preparation, submission and approval of a marketing application.

For more information, visit www.acertx.com .

