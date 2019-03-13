The 3D designed Conformis Hip System Announced at the 2019 AAOS conference

BILLERICA, Mass., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS), a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants customized to fit each patient's unique anatomy, today announced the Company will be featuring the new 3D designed Conformis Hip System as a key technology focus at the 2019 American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons annual conference March 13-15, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.



Conformis previously announced the first surgeries were completed in the US in July 2018, since that time over 200 surgical procedures have been completed at over 20 different sites across the US.

"We have been very pleased with the feedback we have received over the past seven months from the participating Medical Advisory Board (MAB) surgeons and are excited to speak widely to the conference attendees about our new technology," said Mark Augusti President and CEO of Conformis. "At the Conformis product booth (#834) we will give an overview of the design rationale as well as hands on demonstration of our CAD design process and explanation of the hip iView pre-surgical plan. Surgeons will be able to have in depth conversations with engineers to understand the design rationale and process as well as speak directly to members of our MAB to hear first-hand how this new technology is providing greater insight into patient anatomy and care through the surgical planning process."

Similar to the design process for the Conformis knee technologies, the Conformis Hip System uses proprietary advanced imaging and design software, to design, manufacture and deliver the suite of FDA-cleared patient conforming knee and hip replacement implants and iJigs instruments. After each patient's CT scan is converted into a 3-dimensional computer model, the unique measurements of each patient's anatomy are transformed into a comprehensive, individualized, pre-operative surgical plan that is delivered to the surgeon in advance of the operation.

Each component of the Conformis Hip System is pre-navigated to fit the patient, with certain components designed specifically for that patient. The Conformis Hip System is delivered directly to the hospital or surgery center in a single patient-labeled kit, eliminating the need for excess inventory. Patient conforming, single-use, 3D printed cutting guides are also included in the patient-labeled kit, limiting the need for the vast amount of reusable instruments required for a standard off-the-shelf total hip replacement.

"I am amazed by the advanced anatomical information that is presented to me as part of the hip iView pre-surgical plan," said Dr. Robert Tait, Orthopedic Institute of Henderson. "As surgeons, we just didn't have access to this information prior to this new system. I have been very pleased by the implant fit for each patient. I look forward to continuing to collect patient outcome data; my initial post-surgery appointments have been very positive for this group of patients."

The global hip joint reconstruction market is projected at over $7B, and approximately 400,000 total hip replacements are performed in the United States each year.

Disclosure: Robert Tait, MD is a paid consultant to Conformis, Inc. and a member of the surgeon design team for the Conformis Hip System.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are designed and manufactured to fit and conform to each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of patient conforming total and partial knee systems and a hip system that include sterilized single-use instruments delivered in a single package to the hospital. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover patient-specific implants and instrumentation for all major joints. In clinical studies, Conformis iTotal CR demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants.

