WidePoint Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, Va., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY ), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Bill Presentment & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



WidePoint President and CEO Jin Kang, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Jason Holloway, and CFO Kito Mussa will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 21, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-407-9210

International number: 201-689-8049

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 21, 2019.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 45084

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and bill presentment and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com .

For More Information:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Liolios | Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

WYY@liolios.com