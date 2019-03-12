Market Overview

Becker Milk Company Limited: Nine Month Financial Results and Regular Dividend

Globe Newswire  
March 12, 2019 7:16pm   Comments
TORONTO, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Becker Milk Company Limited (the "Company") (TSX-BEK.B) is pleased to report the results for the nine months ended January 31, 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues for the nine months ended January 31, 2019 were $2,277,173 compared to $2,560,850 for the same period in 2018;
  • Net operating income for Q3 fiscal 2019 was $1,840,617 compared to $2,139,917 in fiscal 2018;
  • Net income for Q3 fiscal 2019 was $ 0.39 per share, compared to $0.61 per share in fiscal 2018.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Net operating income for the nine months ended January 31, 2019 decreased $299,300 compared with the previous year to $1,840,617, as a result of decreased revenue, resulting from vacancies and the sale of less desirable properties.

       Nine months ended 
       January 31 
          2019       2018  
Property revenue   $2,204,756     $2,533,628  
Finance income     72,417       27,222  
Total revenues   $2,277,173     $2,560,850  
           
Property revenue   $2,204,756     $2,533,628  
Property operating expenses    (364,139 )     (393,711 )
Net operating income  $1,840,617     $2,139,917  
           
Adjusted funds from operations  $766,017     $943,241  
           
Net income attributable to common and special shareholders $704,817     $1,103,368  
           
Average common and special shares outstanding   1,808,360       1,808,360  
           
Income per share   $0.39     $0.61  


Components of the $398,551 decrease in net income for the nine months ended January 31, 2019 compared to the six months ended October 31, 2018 are:

Changes in net income - Nine months ended January 31, 2019
compared to nine months ended January 31, 2018
 
 
Decrease in net operating income   ($299,300 )
Decrease in fair value adjustment     (471,156 )
Increase in administrative expenses     (58,324 )
Decrease in recovery of deferred taxes on investment properties   5,191  
Decrease in loss on disposal     24,385  
Decrease in strategic expenses     26,117  
Increase in finance income       45,195  
Decrease in current taxes       85,304  
Increase in gain on expropriation settlement   244,037  
Decrease in net income     ($398,551 )

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

For the nine months ended January 31, 2019 the Company recorded adjusted funds from operations of $766,017 ($0.42 per share) compared to $943,241 ($0.52 per share) in 2018.

           Nine months ended 
           January 31 
            2019       2018  
Funds from operations     $792,111     $1,000,296  
Items not affecting cash:          
  Straight line rent       -        -  
  Expenses related to strategic review   (1,938 )     (28,055 )
  Sustaining capital expenditures   (24,156 )     (29,000 )
  Sustaining capital expenditures      
Adjusted funds from operations   $766,017     $943,241  
               
Adjusted funds from operations per share $0.42     $0.52  

STRATEGIC REVIEW

Since 2014 the Board of Directors has been evaluating strategic directions for the Company and in discussions with potential acquirors from time to time. During this period a programme of divesting less desirable sites has resulted in the sale of 18 investment properties. The Company continues to review its strategic alternatives and will update the market as appropriate, and as required.

The Company's interim financial statements for the nine months ended January 31, 2019, along with the Management's Discussion and Analysis will be filed with SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

DIVIDEND

The Directors of the Company have declared a dividend on Class B Special and Common Shares of 40 cents per share.  The dividend of 40 cents will be paid to those shareholders of record as of March 20, 2019 and payable on March 28, 2019.

The dividends for Canadian tax purposes will be considered as an eligible dividend.

Readers are cautioned that although the terms "Net Operating Income", and "Funds From Operations" are commonly used to measure, compare and explain the operating and financial performance of Canadian real estate companies and such terms are defined in the Management's Discussion and Analysis, such terms are not recognized terms under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles.  Such terms do not necessarily have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by the other publicly traded entities.

For the Board of Directors
G.W.J. Pottow, President
Tel: 416-698-2591

