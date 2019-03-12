Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Upcoming Release of Year End 2018 Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH), announces the scheduling of a conference call and live webcast on Friday, March 15th, at 6:00 a.m. P.T. (9:00 a.m. E.T.). We will discuss our year end 2018 financial results, which are expected to be released after the close of market on Thursday, March 14th, 2019.



Conference Call



After the Company's prepared remarks, management will host a live Q&A session to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. To submit questions via email, please email your questions to Justin.Moisio@ImpacMail.com .

To participate in the call, please dial in, up to fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. You may access the call via:



The dial-in number is (844) 265-1560, conference ID number: 7192506

Internet Webcast Access: http://ir.impaccompanies.com or go to http://www.impaccompanies.com and link to Investor Relations.

The conference call will be archived approximately 2 hours following the call on the Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. web site at http://ir.impaccompanies.com/ .

About the Company

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH or Impac) provides innovative mortgage lending and warehouse lending solutions, as well as real estate solutions that address the challenges of today's economic environment. Impac's operations include mortgage and warehouse lending, servicing, portfolio loss mitigation and real estate services as well as the management of the securitized long-term mortgage portfolio, which includes the residual interests in securitizations.