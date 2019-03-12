Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BV Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV). Our investigation concerns whether BrightView has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or about June 28, 2018, BrightView sold 21.3 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $22.00 per share, raising $468.6 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, BrightView stock has declined. As of market close on March 11, 2019, the stock price was $14.03.

