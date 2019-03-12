Block & Leviton LLP Announces It Has Filed A Securities Class Action Against Corbus Pharmaceuticals And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

BOSTON, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a Boston based securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, has filed a securities fraud class action against Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws.



The Complaint, filed in the United States District Court, District of Massachusetts (Boston), located at 1 Courthouse Way, Boston, Massachusetts, 02210, and captioned Kempf v. Corbus Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc., et al., No. 19-cv-10457, alleges that between November 14, 2016 and February 28, 2019 (the "Class Period"), Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about its drug candidate Lenabasum. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

If you purchased Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares during the Class Period and wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2019. As a member of the class, you may seek to file a motion to serve as a lead plaintiff or take no action and remain an absent class member. If you wish to become involved in the litigation or have questions about your legal rights, you are encouraged to contact attorney Dan DeMaria at (617) 398-5660, by email at dan@blockesq.com , or by visiting http://shareholder.law/corbus .

