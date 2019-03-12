Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Boeing Company (BA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages BA Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Our investigation concerns whether Boeing has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On October 29, 2018, a Boeing 737 Max 8 jet operated by Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff, killing all 189 people onboard. On November 12, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Boeing Withheld Information on 737 Model, According to Safety Experts and Others." According to the article, Boeing "withheld information about potential hazards associated with a new flight-control feature suspected of playing a role in last month's fatal Lion Air jet crash[.]"

Over the 11 days following the publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Boeing's stock price fell a total of $44.71 per share, or roughly 12.5%, to close at $312.32 per share on November 23, 2018.

On March 10, 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines-operated Boeing 737 Max 8 model airplane crashed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, shortly after take-off, killing all 157 people onboard. In the wake of the crash, regulators in China and several other countries grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

On this news, Boeing's share price fell by more than 5%, closing at $400.01 on March 11, 2019.

