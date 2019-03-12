TerraForm Power 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Friday, March 15, 2019

Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's (NASDAQ:TERP) 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results will be available on our website at www.terraformpower.com under "Events and Presentations" in advance of the call.

The conference call will be webcast live at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/83ihbsrs . A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll-free at approximately 8:50 a.m. If calling from outside Canada or the U.S., dial 1-765-507-2638.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 3,700 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. TerraForm Power is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange (NASDAQ:TERP). It is sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with more than $350 billion of assets under management.

For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com .

Contact for Investors / Media:

Chad Reed

TerraForm Power

investors@terraform.com