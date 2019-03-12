Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend for March

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX:CJ) confirms that a dividend of $0.01 per common share will be paid on April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2019. The Board of Directors of Cardinal has declared the dividend payable in cash. This dividend has been designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.



About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a junior Canadian oil focused company built to provide investors with a stable platform for dividend income and growth. Cardinal's operations are focused in low decline light and medium quality oil in Alberta and Saskatchewan.