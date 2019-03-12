Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend

HORSHAM, Pa., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) ( www.tollbrothers.com ), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on April 26, 2019 to shareholders of record on the close of business on April 12, 2019.



Toll Brothers, Inc., A FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company began business over fifty years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. It operates in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (Toll Brothers Apartment Living), Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia.

Toll Brothers builds an array of luxury residential single-family detached, attached home, master planned resort-style golf, and urban low-, mid-, and high-rise communities, principally on land it develops and improves. The Company acquires and develops rental apartment and commercial properties through Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Toll Brothers Campus Living, and the affiliated Toll Brothers Realty Trust, and develops urban low-, mid-, and high-rise for-sale condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development and land sale, golf course development and management, and landscape subsidiaries. Toll Brothers also operates its own security company, TBI Smart Home Solutions, which also provides homeowners with home automation and technology options. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations. Through its Gibraltar Real Estate Capital joint venture, the Company provides builders and developers with land banking, non-recourse debt and equity capital.

In 2019, Toll Brothers was named World's Most Admired Home Building Company in Fortune magazine's survey of the World's Most Admired Companies, the fifth year in a row it has been so honored. Toll Brothers was named 2014 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is honored to have been awarded Builder of the Year in 2012 by Professional Builder magazine, making it the first two-time recipient. Toll Brothers proudly supports the communities in which it builds; among other philanthropic pursuits, the Company sponsors the Toll Brothers Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, bringing opera to neighborhoods throughout the world. For more information, visit www.tollbrothers.com .

Toll Brothers discloses information about its business and financial performance and other matters, and provides links to its securities filings, notices of investor events, and earnings and other news releases, on the Investor Relations section of its website ( tollbrothers.com/investor-relations ).

This release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. One can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate to matters of a strictly historical or factual nature and generally discuss or relate to future events. These statements contain words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "may," "can," "could," "might," "should" and other words or phrases of similar meaning. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, information related to market conditions; demand for our homes; anticipated operating results; home deliveries; financial resources and condition; changes in revenues; changes in profitability; changes in margins; changes in accounting treatment; cost of revenues; selling, general and administrative expenses; interest expense; inventory write-downs; home warranty and construction defect claims; unrecognized tax benefits; anticipated tax refunds; sales paces and prices; effects of home buyer cancellations; growth and expansion; joint ventures in which we are involved; anticipated results from our investments in unconsolidated entities; the ability to acquire land and pursue real estate opportunities; the ability to gain approvals and open new communities; the ability to sell homes and properties; the ability to deliver homes from backlog; the ability to secure materials and subcontractors; the ability to produce the liquidity and capital necessary to expand and take advantage of opportunities; and legal proceedings, investigations and claims.

Any or all of the forward-looking statements included in our reports or public statements made by us are not guarantees of future performance and may turn out to be inaccurate. This can occur as a result of incorrect assumptions or as a consequence of known or unknown risks and uncertainties. Many factors mentioned in our reports or public statements made by us, such as market conditions, government regulation, and the competitive environment, as well as the factors listed below, will be important in determining our future performance. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those that might be anticipated from our forward-looking statements.

The factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements include, among others: demand fluctuations in the housing industry; adverse changes in economic conditions in markets where we conduct our operations and where prospective purchasers of our homes live; increases in cancellations of existing agreements of sale; the competitive environment in which we operate; changes in interest rates or our credit ratings; the availability of capital; uncertainties in the capital and securities markets; the ability of customers to obtain financing for the purchase of homes; the availability and cost of land for future growth; the ability of the participants in various joint ventures to honor their commitments; effects of governmental legislation and regulation; effects of increased taxes or governmental fees; weather conditions; the availability and cost of labor and building and construction materials; the cost of raw materials; the outcome of various product liability claims, litigation and warranty claims; the effect of the loss of key management personnel; changes in tax laws and their interpretation; construction delays; and the seasonal nature of our business. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see the risk factors in the information under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and subsequent filings with the SEC.

