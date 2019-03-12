ACM Research to Participate in the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

FREMONT, Calif., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) today announced that its Vice President of Finance, Mark McKechnie, will present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 8:00 AM PT, at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California.



Interested parties may access a live or recorded webcast of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://www.acmrcsh.com/. Mr. McKechnie will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH Capital Partners. Interested investors should contact their ROTH sales representatives to secure an invitation.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM Research develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield, in fabricating advanced integrated circuits.

