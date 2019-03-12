Renewable Energy Group to Participate at 31st Annual ROTH Conference

AMES, Iowa, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia (CJ) Warner will participate in a fireside conversation at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1:30 PM PT, at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, California. The fireside conversation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/ .



The management team will also host investor meetings throughout the day. Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of ROTH Capital Partners. Interested Investors should contact your ROTH sales representative to secure a meeting time.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is a leading provider of cleaner, lower carbon intensity transportation fuels. We are an international producer of biomass-based diesel and are North America's largest producer of advanced biofuel. REG utilizes an integrated procurement, distribution, and logistics network to convert natural fats, oils and greases into lower carbon intensity products. With 14 active biorefineries, technology development capabilities and a diverse and growing intellectual property portfolio, REG is committed to being a long-term leader in transportation fuels.

