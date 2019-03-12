Fine Arts Skin & Laser Hold Event to Benefit a Local Domestic Violence Shelter

DOVER, Ohio, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of 2018's successful pampering-focused charity event, Dr. David Hartman and his team at Fine Arts Skin & Laser are welcoming guests to "Girls' Night for Good 2.0," this year scheduled for Thursday evening, 5 to 8 p.m., March 14, at Fine Arts Skin & Laser in Dover. As a Dover-based plastic surgeon serving Akron, Ohio , and beyond—including Canton and New Philadelphia—Dr. Hartman is opening the doors of his practice to locals and visitors alike. Attendees are invited to explore local signature services and goods—such as spa care, beauty treatments, outstanding hors d'oeuvres, wine tasting, and live music—while benefitting Harbor House, a shelter for those fleeing domestic violence.



Fine Arts Skin & Laser is working with Shy Cellars, Park Street Pizza, Breitenbach Winery, Mukha Cosmetics, Colorescience , Environ, Liv Calm massage services, The Head Shop beauty salon, Globody by Ariel, and musician Ren Rocks to create this amazing evening of self-care and fun.

The event is free for guests to attend, as long as they bring a donation for Harbor House. While monetary gifts are always appreciated, attendees are also encouraged to donate anything from household goods to personal care items. Suggested items include:

paper towels, toilet paper, and other paper goods

tampons, pads, and other feminine products

batteries, light bulbs, etc.

diapers, baby shampoo, and other infant care items

pain relievers, antibiotic creams, etc.

pillows, blankets, and sheets

towels, washcloths, and more

pencils, pens, papers, and school supplies

cleaning supplies

lamps and lampshades

crock pots, toasters, and other kitchen appliances

food staples

Dr. Hartman has suggested assembling a "Basket of Hope" filled with Mainstays brand items from Wal-Mart that total around $150 (or more!). For example, consider getting an extra large laundry basket and adding two bath towels, two washcloths, two dishtowels, a floor lamp, flatware, a plastic dish rack, a queen-sized sheet set, a kitchen gadget set, and a 16-piece Corelle dinnerware set.

Remember that gift cards for gas, phone, or groceries can also be helpful.

Donors can drop off larger items directly at Harbor House, such as beds and mattresses, dressers, tables, chairs, couches, TVs, vacuum cleaners, and more. Please arrange such donations ahead of time.

As for the event itself, last year saw a "curl bar" from The Head Shop, wine tasting, live music, and specials on cosmetic services. This year's event promises more of the same, plus new surprises. In addition to the free services available, guests will also be able to reserve an appointment for certain paid or pre-paid services.

Girls' Night for Good 2.0 is set up as an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fine Arts Skin & Laser office: 335 Oxford St., Dover, Ohio. Attendees must RSVP . Get more information on the event at the Fine Arts Skin & Laser Facebook page .

CONTACT:

330.364.5656