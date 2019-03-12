UFPI to participate in Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) today announced that CEO Matt Missad and Director of Finance Brandon Froysland will be participating in the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference in Coral Gables, Florida, on March 20, 2019.

Additional company information is available on the investor relations section of UFPI's website at: http://www.ufpinvestor.com.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about Universal Forest Products, go to www.ufpi.com.

