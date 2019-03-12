Jacada's Customer Service RPA Solutions Showcased at Global Industry and Virtual Events

ATLANTA, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., provider of Autonomous CX solutions designed to automate customer service operations, and improve the customer experience, announces today a summary of all of upcoming industry and virtual events. Professionals from around the world will have an opportunity to hear from industry experts at these events and learn how the recently announced Jacada Interact 11 can drive end-to-end automation in customer service.



Institute of RPA and AI Webinar – March 13 – Join us virtually for "Building a Business-Case for Customer Service Automation: A Deep-Dive into Robotic Process Automation for the Contact Centre" with John Bree, SVP and Partner with the Neo Group and Rich Garrett, Director of Solutions Consulting at Jacada. Complimentary webinar registration available here .

Telco 2019 Israel – March 13 – Hosted by consulting firm Lior Luria, Telco 2019 is Israel's leading event for contact centers and digital transformation. To learn more, visit the event website .

Contact Center Nation – March 14 – Join Jacada in Phoenix a contact center executive half-day event and hear from Scott Merritt, Jacada VP Global Head of Automation, on his automation roundtable. Register today here .

Enterprise Connect – March 18-21 – Schedule a private demo or listen to Adi Toppol, Jacada's VP of Services and Nicolas De Kouchkovsky as they discuss "Automation vs. AI-Assisted Humans: Where to Draw the Line." To register for the event, please visit their website here .

Mobile World Congress Recap – March 21 – Did you miss Jacada in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress? Join us for this MWC Jacada webinar as we dive deeper into the telecommunications customer service automation and use cases.

Frost and Sullivan Customer Contact East – April 7-10 – The year's theme is "Realizing Your Customer First Vision" and join Matthew Storm, VP of Marketing at Jacada for "Interactive Think Tank – How to Eliminate Multichannel Friction for Agents" in Marco Island, Florida. Signup today here .

"The role of automation in customer service is one of the hottest topics in the industry," states Valerie McSorley, Founder & Executive Producer of Contact Center Nation. "We are pleased to host innovative vendors like Jacada share face-to-face insights with our community. Whether at the Contact Center Nation or at any of these industry events, don't miss an opportunity to network with your peers."

Looking for more places to meet with Jacada in 2019, visit the Jacada events page .

About Jacada

Jacada's automation expertise and IP within customer operations continues to deliver end-to-end customer service automation solutions to global enterprises helping them move further down an autonomous CX path. From guiding the contact center agents and automating their manual tasks to fully automated self-service solutions, Jacada automates interactions while improving customer experience. Our 27 years of experience in automating customer service processes for global enterprises, together with proven outcome-focused integration capabilities, enable worry-free deployments with lower Total Cost of Ownership. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com .

