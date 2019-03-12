SHAREHOLDER ALERT: SPB BRS STMP BPI: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Spectrum Brands Legacy, Inc. (f/k/a Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.) (NYSE:SPB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 6, 2019

Class Period: June 14, 2016 and April 25, 2018

Get additional information about SPB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/spectrum-brands-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:BRS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 15, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2018 and February 12, 2019

Get additional information about BRS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bristow-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019

Class Period: May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019

Get additional information about STMP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stamps-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bridgepoint Education Inc. (NYSE:BPI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 10, 2019

Class Period: March 8, 2016 and March 7, 2019

Get additional information about BPI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bridgepoint-education-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

