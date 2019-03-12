Brad Kronland Promoted at Oak Street Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brad Kronland has been promoted to Director of Insurance Lending at Oak Street Funding® (https://www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company. Kronland has worked in the banking and the financial services industries since 1995 and has been with Oak Street since 2014 focusing exclusively on the Insurance sector.

In his newly expanded role, Kronland will lead the insurance lending sales teams who fund loans across the entire industry spectrum from agent to carrier and whose needs are anywhere from $50 thousand to $30 million. Kronland is tasked with optimizing the team's lending expertise in creating customized commercial loan products for Oak Street's Insurance vertical.

"Brad's client and employee-focused mindset makes him ideal for this leadership position," stated Rick Dennen, President, CEO and Founder of Oak Street Funding. "From mergers and acquisitions, to working capital and funds for succession planning, Brad has the expertise to take our insurance lending team to the next level of robust client engagement."

"I'm thrilled with this new opportunity to excel at Oak Street," said Kronland. "I take pride in working for a company that recognizes the value of building quality relationships with our employees, clients and the communities we serve."

Kronland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Butler University as well as a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's J.J. Kellogg Graduate School of Management with concentrations in Finance, Entrepreneurship, Management and Strategy.

About Oak Street Funding

Indianapolis-based Oak Street Funding (www.oakstreetfunding.com), a First Financial Bank company, provides commercial financing for financial service businesses, restaurant franchises through the First Franchise Capital (firstfranchisecapital.com) brand and third-party loan servicing for financial institutions. Oak Street Funding and First Franchise Capital utilize industry knowledge, proprietary technology and passion to deliver top-quality service and capital products to finance services professionals and franchise owners nationwide.

Media Contact:

Sharon Robbins, 317-428-3804

Sharon.robbins@oakstreetfunding.com