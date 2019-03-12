Navient Foundation supports local technology training program

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young adults in Wilmington have an opportunity to gain skills in technology that will help them succeed in a competitive workforce, thanks to Tech Impact's ITWorks. Navient Foundation, the company-sponsored philanthropic fund, donated $2,500 to support the ITWorks' efforts to increase access to education, technical training and employment opportunities.



The grant has helped provide 18 young adults with an opportunity to launch their careers in technology. Jordan from Wilmington, who completed the program last year, secured a full-time position as a configuration technician prior to graduation.

"At a young age, I had a strong interest in technology," said Jordan. "I could tell even then that the future of technology was bright and that I wanted to make a career out of it. After coming across ITWorks, I knew it was the right time to open that door for my education. After being recommended by a friend and seeing the immediate growth in him due to the program, I applied with the exact same expectation for myself. ITWorks prepared me with the foundational pieces to build on a successful career. I will be able to utilize these skills early in my career."

ITWorks is a 16-week technology training program that provides young adults who experience barriers to affordable education and gainful employment free IT training. Students can earn a professional certification in IT and an internship working with leading corporations and nonprofits.

Since the technology program's launch in 2011, ITWorks has served more than 498 students, including 184 in Delaware. So far, more than 350 graduates of the program have secured jobs.

Tech Impact's workforce development programs collectively serve more than 160 people each year. Learn more about ITWorks at TechImpact.org .

