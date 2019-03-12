BRYN MAWR, Pa., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) (the "Corporation"), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (together with the Corporation, "BMT"), announced today that Ms. Linda Sanchez has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer. She will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Leto and will be based in the corporate headquarters in Bryn Mawr, Pa.



Linda Sanchez Joins BMT as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer









Ms. Sanchez will oversee HR strategic planning including: leadership development; employee training and engagement; inclusion and diversity; organizational development, culture and change management; compensation and benefits; and leadership and oversight for talent management.

"I am pleased to welcome Linda, a seasoned human resources professional and business executive, to our senior team," said Frank Leto. "Her rich level of experience will add significant value as we strategically position BMT for continued growth. Our employees and employment culture are the driving force behind our service-first philosophy and performance success, and Linda's leadership will be invaluable as we work to attract, develop and engage strong talent now and in the future."

Ms. Sanchez has great depth of experience in the Human Resources arena, particularly with large financial services firms including over six years as the Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Administrative Officer of Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC, and over fourteen years in similar positions at Capmark Financial Group and its predecessor GMAC Commercial Mortgage.

Ms. Sanchez holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies from Pennsylvania State University, as well as a certificate from Harvard Business School for successful completion of their Leadership Direct Program. She holds a SHRM-SCP designation (Society for Human Resource Management - Senior Certified Professional), participates in the Southeastern Pennsylvania SHRM chapter, is a member of PSPS (Pennsylvania Society of People and Strategy), and is a founding member of the CHRO Alliance (Chief Human Resource Officer Alliance).

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889, and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $4.6 billion in corporate assets and $13.4 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 12/31/18). Today, the company operates 43 banking locations, five (5) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This press release contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation's future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation's underlying assumptions. The words "may," "would," "should," "could," "will," "likely," "possibly," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "target," "potentially," "probably," "outlook," "predict," "contemplate," "continue," "plan," "forecast," "project," "are optimistic," "are looking," "are looking forward" and "believe" or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this press release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation's actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. Such factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices; litigation; cybersecurity events, the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; our ability to complete anticipated acquisitions and any material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; and other factors as described in our securities filings. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Management's current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as any changes in risk factors that we may identify in our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7959f037-3fd3-44e1-9697-64a3677ad070

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Frank Leto

President and CEO

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp.

610.581.4730



Tina McDonald

Senior Vice President, Marketing

610.581.4875