GDET Reveals New High Growth Enterprise Launching Soon Adding To Current Bitcoin Business

FORT LEE, N.J., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - GD Entertainment and Technology (OTC:GDET) ("GDET" or the "Company") today announced a scheduled presentation to be published Thursday, March 14th, 2019. The presentation will include updates on the Company's ongoing business developments in Bitcoin mining, Bitcoin value storage, Bitcoin ATMs and the Company's most recent business initiative, The Dream Card, where GDET upgrades the bank cards and credit cards already held by consumers to all new premium, and customized bank cards and credit cards still service by the consumers issuing bank. The presentation is intended to clarify and crystalize GDET's mission as an enterprise development company for start-up and early stage businesses within high growth potential industries. GDET started and continues in the cryptocurrency market, an obvious high growth potential sector. The Company continues to augment and enhance its original bitcoin business with complimentary financial services offerings. On Thursday, the Company will reveal a new enterprise it's launching into another high growth potential sector completely separate from its current cryptocurrency business. The Thursday new enterprise reveal will present not just a business concept yet to be developed, but an enterprise that is well conceived developed and imminently ready to begin generating revenue. Learn more on Thursday, this week, March 14th, 2019.



GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, has first introduced a result driven, blockchain-oriented business focused on becoming a premier Cryptocurrency mining operation. GDET will build and manage a Cryptocurrency mining colocation and mining facility that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers overseas to ensure future purchasing. Stay tuned to learn more about all new high growth potential businesses GDET plans to launch soon.

