Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. Enters Agreement to be Acquired by Smith & Nephew plc

COLUMBIA, Md., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR), a regenerative medicine company focused on developing and marketing products for wound care, orthopedics, and sports medicine, today announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Smith & Nephew plc pursuant to which Smith & Nephew will acquire Osiris for $19.00 per share in cash, a total of approximately $660.5 million in cash. This offer represents a 37% premium to the company's 90-day volume-weighted average stock price. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.



Peter Friedli, Chairman of the Board and co-founder of Osiris, said, "This is a very good outcome for Osiris' shareholders. The Board concluded unanimously, after taking into account the requirements needed to take the business to the next level, that entering into this agreement represents the best way to maximize value for our stockholders." Mr. Friedli added, "I am immensely proud of the business we have built from our research into advanced regenerative technologies. I believe Smith & Nephew is the right home for Osiris and will allow our products to reach more customers, helping to restore quality of life for more patients."

"This agreement reflects the significant value that the Osiris team has generated for our shareholders under Peter Friedli's leadership. We believe this transaction will also benefit our customers, employees, and partners," said Samson Tom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Osiris.

Completion of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of 2019, pending the successful completion of the tender offer and all other closing conditions. Osiris' employees are expected to join Smith & Nephew on completion. Until that time, Osiris will continue to operate as a separate and independent company.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. rendered a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Osiris in connection with the transaction. Hogan Lovells US LLP is acting as legal counsel for Osiris.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, Smith & Nephew has formed an acquisition subsidiary, Papyrus Acquisition Corp. ("Purchaser"), that will commence a tender offer no later than April 2, 2019 to purchase all outstanding shares of Osiris for $19.00 per share in cash, and Osiris will file a recommendation statement containing the unanimous recommendation of the Osiris Board that Osiris stockholders tender their shares to Smith & Nephew. Following the completion of the tender offer, Smith & Nephew expects to promptly consummate a merger of Purchaser and Osiris in which shares of Osiris that have not been purchased in the tender offer will be converted into the right to receive the same cash price per share as paid in the tender offer.

The tender offer and the merger are subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of at least a majority of the outstanding Osiris shares on a fully diluted basis and the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The merger agreement includes customary termination provisions for both Osiris and Smith & Nephew, including a right for either party to terminate if the transactions have not been completed by December 12, 2019.

The merger agreement provides that, in connection with the termination of the merger agreement under specified circumstances, including termination by Osiris to accept a superior proposal, Osiris will be required to pay to Smith & Nephew a fee equal to $18,682,450.

Smith & Nephew plc ((LSE: SN, NYSE:SNN) is making a separate announcement regarding the transaction to its investors today.

Annual Report on Form 10-K

Osiris intends to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, March 15, 2019.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., based in Columbia, Maryland, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes regenerative medicine products intended to improve the health and lives of patients and lower overall healthcare costs. We have achieved commercial success with products in orthopedics, sports medicine and wound care, including the Grafix product line, Stravix®, BIO4®, and Cartiform®. We continue to advance our research and development by focusing on innovation in regenerative medicine, including the development of bioengineered stem cell and tissue‑based products. Osiris®, Grafix®, GrafixPL®, GrafixPL PRIME™, Cartiform®, and Prestige Lyotechnologysm are our trademarks. BIO4® is a trademark of Howmedica Osteonics Corp., a subsidiary of Stryker Corporation. More information can be found on the Company's website, www.osiris.com . (OSIR-G)

