Atlantic Design & Manufacturing 2019 Announces New Smart Manufacturing & 3D Printing Hub to Showcase the Industry's Latest Technologies

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Design & Manufacturing , the East Coast's largest advanced design and manufacturing event, today announced its newest programming focus for 2019 placing the spotlight on revolutionary 3D printing (3DP) technology through a new Smart Manufacturing & 3DP Hub and 3D Printing Zone. Taking place June 11-13, 2019 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading companies in the 3D Printing Zone to explore every aspect of the 3DP process, including rapid prototyping and injection molding. Additionally, the Smart Manufacturing & 3DP Hub will host free sessions covering IoT/IIoT, the "Factory of the Future" and emerging materials & machines.



The event, which will gather more than 550 companies and 8,000 professionals, runs alongside Automation Technology Expo (ATX) East , EastPack, Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) East , PLASTEC East and Quality Expo . To apply for a media pass, please visit: newyork.am.ubm.com/2019/registrations/Media .

"3D printing is revolutionizing our world, no other industry has been so monumentally impacted by it like manufacturing," said Suzanne Deffree, Brand Director, Intelligent Systems and Design, UBM. "The addition of the Smart Manufacturing & 3DP Hub on the show floor this year will offer attendees a deep dive into the world of 3D printing, covering robots, IoT, sensors, mass customization and more. We hope the new attractions will help attendees realize the potential for 3D-printed applications in their own businesses so they can continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible."

3D printing is one of today's most promising technologies as manufacturers are relying on the technology to differentiate their businesses on the dimensions of quality, speed and customization. Its utilization is advancing a number of industries, many of which are represented at Atlantic Design & Manufacturing. This year's agenda is reflective of this new era as attendees will have the opportunity to attend many 3D printing focused sessions.

Featured 3D printing sessions taking place at Atlantic Design & Manufacturing include:

Tuesday, June 11

Panel: The Economics of Part Consolidation (2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., Booth 102)

One of the greatest benefits of 3D printing is the ability to significantly reduce the number of parts needed to manufacture a product. Using 3D printing along with part consolidation techniques, manufacturers can realize benefits ranging from reducing the number of suppliers they use to freeing up warehouse space and opening up capacity on machines. This panel will discuss the many upsides of part consolidation, weigh the benefits and costs, and explore strategies to employ it in your own operation.

Wednesday, June 12

Panel: 3D Printing Goes Heavy Metal (2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., Booth 102)

The market for 3D printing metals is predicted to experience an impressive compound annual growth rate of 31.8% over the next five years, according to Grand View Research. This session will examine which metals hold the most promise and consider case studies from industries that are leading the adoption of metal printing.

Thursday, June 13

Session: Behind Manufacturing's Mass Customization Trend (1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., Booth 102)

In medtech, the market for patient-specific products and implants has tremendous potential as industry analysts predict 3D printing will have a significant impact on the $100 billion per year eyewear industry alone. This session will explore the impact of mass customization enabled by additive manufacturing, taking a look at what's driving the customization trend and providing insights on the tools manufacturers need to take advantage of it.

More information on Atlantic Design & Manufacturing sessions can be found here .

