Signal Strengthens Identity Resolution Leadership With Appointment of Joe Doran as Chief Identity Officer

CHICAGO, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signal (www.signal.co), the leading SaaS provider of data onboarding and real-time identity resolution, today announced the appointment of Joe Doran as its Chief Identity Officer. In this role, Doran spearheads the company's efforts to accelerate adoption of its onboarding and identity resolution platform , as well as continuing to oversee the building of Signal's identity network.



Doran is an accomplished executive and value-oriented leader with over two decades of experience in marketing and product development focused primarily on technology targeting the marketing and advertising sectors. He has delivered breakthrough business results as founding CEO at Media6Degrees (now Dstillery), as well as with various executive roles within Microsoft, General Mills, and Rallyverse.

"Joe is a valuable addition to Signal's executive leadership team. His knowledge and contributions have been vital to the company's rise to the forefront of people-based marketing innovation," said Mike Sands, CEO, Signal. "The Chief Identity Officer role is crucial to furthering Signal's mission to help brands, publishers and marketing platforms deliver more personalized and engaging experiences by connecting customers to their devices and touchpoints. We could not have found a better person."

Doran added, "I am beyond thrilled to step into this role with Signal, and continue accelerating the organization's growth strategy into new and exciting segments."

