Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Announces ReNu® Clinical Trial Results at AAOS 2019 Annual Meeting

CANTON, Mass., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced that clinical trial results demonstrating the effectiveness of ReNu® in treating symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA) will be presented this week by Jack Farr, MD, Medical Director of the Cartilage Research Center of Indiana at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons' AAOS 2019 Annual Meeting, held March 12-16 in Las Vegas.



Dr. Farr, the principal investigator of the study, will present on the study methodology and findings during a March 14 paper presentation.

ReNu is a cryopreserved, amniotic suspension allograft, derived from human amnion and amniotic fluid. The human amniotic tissues in ReNu contain cellular components, growth factors, and extracellular matrix, and are naturally rich in anti-inflammatory growth factors. ReNu is manufactured by Organogenesis.

Other meeting presentations of note include a presentation of ReNu at the poster session, "Amniotic Suspension Allograft Decreases Inflammation and Pain in an In Vitro Synoviocyte Inflammation Model, and an In Vivo Monosodium Iodoacetate Model of Osteoarthritis in Rats."

According to the Arthritis Foundation, an estimated 30.8 million Americans (13.4% of the U.S. adult population) have been diagnosed with osteoarthritis, with the knee being one of the most commonly affected areas.1 More than half of all people with knee OA are younger than 65 and may live for decades after their diagnosis, substantially increasing the time for disability to occur.2 While there is no known treatment that completely cures knee OA, it is possible to treat disease symptoms with the goal of avoiding or delaying costly and invasive knee replacement surgery.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com .

