eGain to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19, 2019

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), a leading provider of cloud customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference taking place March 18-19, 2019 in Dana Point, California.



eGain's CEO Ashu Roy and CFO Eric Smit are scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 19 at 12:00 pm Pacific Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.egain.com/company/investors/.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To learn more about eGain, visit www.egain.com.

Gain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other Company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Group Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com