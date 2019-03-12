Voip-Pal.com Announces the Deadline for Filing an Opposition to Their European RBR Parent Patent has Expired with No Known Opposition

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) is pleased to announce that the period for filing an opposition to European Patent No. 2,084,868 has expired as of February 28, 2019 and it appears that no opposition has been filed. The Company is awaiting official written confirmation from the European Patent Office which typically takes several weeks.



Voip-Pal is also pleased to announce receipt of U.S. Patent No. 10,218,606, "Producing Routing Messages for Voice Over IP Communications." This is the eleventh U.S. continuation patent of the Company's parent Routing, Billing and Rating ("RBR") patent (i.e., U.S. Patent No. 8,542,815) and its twenty-first issued U.S. patent overall, strengthening the Company's entire patent portfolio and specifically the RBR group of patents.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, "With about 770 million mobile subscribers in Europe*, our European patent is a very significant addition to our portfolio. Some experts in the industry with whom I have spoken have indicated their belief that this patent could prove to be a ‘game changer' for Voip-Pal."

"To this point we have had no other option but to focus our business model around litigation in an attempt to enforce compliance of our intellectual property. Now, after successfully defending the validity of our patents in eight out of eight IPR challenges, we are currently more vigorously exploring the possibility of patent licensing. While our main objective remains to sell the company, we are looking at all avenues of potential monetization. Our preference has never been to litigate, but we are committed to staying the course until a fair outcome is achieved for all of our shareholders. As I have always said ‘Patience is a virtue.'"

* https://www.statista.com/statistics/221342/number-of-mobile-subscribers-in-europe-since-2005/

About Voip-Pal.com Inc.

Voip-Pal.com, Inc. ("Voip-Pal") is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM ) headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol ("VoIP") technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

