Mobileum Partners with Allot to Enhance Roaming Customers' Quality of Experience

Hod HaSharon, Israel, March 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, announced today that the Company is partnering with Mobileum, a US-based roaming and data analytics solutions provider, to enhance the quality of roaming services for the customers of a Tier 1 US Operator.

Mobileum will integrate Allot SmartVisibility™ with its Roaming CEM and Roaming Customer Analytics Active Intelligence solutions to provide its Tier 1 US customer with enhanced visibility of roaming services, including VoLTE roaming. The solution will empower the operator to enable roaming services for all its subscribers with consistent reliability and high quality of experience.

"Allot has the ideal combination of know-how, experience and technology to enhance the quality of experience and security for mobile networks and their customers," said Ran Fridman, Executive Vice President Worldwide Sales, at Allot. "We are very pleased to contribute to the Mobileum roaming solution adopted by a Tier 1 US Mobile Network Operator to drive its business objectives. We look forward to exploring additional collaboration opportunities."

"Operators' roaming services portfolios often encompass voice, text and data services carried over older network technologies such as 2G and 3G, and the newer LTE and VoLTE standards. There are many parameters that need monitoring to ensure an always-on roaming experience. For this customer, the enhanced visibility of VoLTE roaming QoS provided by Allot supports our solution to deliver higher order comprehensive insights with proactive alerting over roaming registration, data and voice across the entire portfolio," said Avnish Chauhan, CTO of Mobileum.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

About Mobileum

Mobileum offers Roaming and Data Analytics solutions that generate revenue, reduce costs and accelerate digital transformation. They focus on specific domains, including roaming, fraud and security, which support CSP's digital transformation and data monetization strategies. Mobileum's Active Intelligence platform takes their core portfolio technologies, along with advanced customer behavior analysis, into a powerful platform that delivers end-to-end solutions. Mobileum's market-leading solutions help grow and protect existing revenue streams, as well as generate new revenue through partnering with customers to deliver innovation in the business model. Mobileum has 600 customers in 150 countries, including some of the largest and most progressive countries in the world.



